Mariners minor leaguer Jose Zerpa suspended 80 games for drug violation

NEW YORK -- Seattle Mariners pitcher Jose Zerpa was suspended for 80 games Friday following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol under baseball's minor league drug program.

A 21-year-old Venezuelan right-hander, Zerpa is 4-1 with a a 4.70 ERA in 10 relief appearances this year for Class A Inland Empire in the California League. He signed a minor league contract with Seattle in 2023 that included a $10,000 bonus.

He is the seventh player disciplined this year for a drug violation.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar was suspended for the entire season on March 3 after testing positive for exogenous testosterone and its metabolites. The failed test was Profar's second offense under the drug rules.

Free agent outfielder Max Kepler was banned for 80 games on Jan. 9 after a positive test for Epitrenbolone.