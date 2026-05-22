Mariners reinstate Victor Robles from 10-day IL, option Connor Joe

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Seattle Mariners reinstated outfielder Victor Robles from the 10-day injured list on Friday and optioned utilityman Connor Joe to Triple-A Tacoma.

Robles, 29, landed on the 10-day IL on April 8 with a right pec strain after only five games with the Mariners. This season with Seattle, Robles is hitting .231 with one double, one RBI and a stolen base.

The Dominican native missed 119 games in the 2025 season after he dislocated his left shoulder while making a leaping catch during a 5-4 loss at San Francisco in April. Last year, Robles hit .245 with one home run, four doubles and nine RBI in 32 games.

Joe, who has appeared in parts of seven major league seasons, hit .182 with two runs, two doubles, one home run, three RBI, two stolen bases and six walks in 18 games with Seattle.