Mets designate veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel for assignment

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MIAMI -- The New York Mets designated pitcher Craig Kimbrel for assignment Friday, ending the veteran reliever's short stint with the club.

Kimbrel appeared in 14 games for the Mets and allowed 10 runs over 15 innings. Kimbrel pitched the final 2⅔ innings of New York's 8-4 loss at Washington on Wednesday and gave up a two-run home run to Jacob Young.

"Super tough," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Friday of the decision to part ways with Kimbrel. "He understood. He was very professional but it wasn't an easy one for me when we talked to him last night."

The Mets became Kimbrel's 10th major league stop when he signed a free agent deal in January. Kimbrel had nine scoreless outings but gave up multiple runs in three of his five other appearances.

The 37-year-old Kimbrel has 440 saves in his 17-year career. Another club can claim the nine-time All-Star off waivers. Mendoza said a scenario exists of Kimbrel returning to the Mets if another team doesn't claim him.

New York recalled right-handed pitcher Jonah Tong from Triple-A Syracuse in the corresponding move.