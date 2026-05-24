Teoscar Hernandez ties career high with 6 RBI in Dodgers' win

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MILWAUKEE -- Teoscar Hernández homered and matched a career high with six RBI, and Los Angeles' bullpen extended its streak of scoreless innings to 36 in the Dodgers' 11-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

It's the longest shutout streak for a Dodgers bullpen since at least 1901. According to Sportradar, it's the longest by any major league bullpen since September 2017, when Cleveland relievers threw 39 straight scoreless innings.

Alex Vesia, Kyle Hurt, Tanner Scott and Jonathan Hernández each pitched an inning in relief of starter Roki Sasaki (3-3). Only one of Milwaukee's five hits came in the final seven innings.

The last time the Dodgers bullpen allowed a run was in a 6-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants on May 12.

Los Angeles snapped Milwaukee's four-game winning streak and beat the Brewers in the regular season for the first time since a 7-2 triumph on Aug. 13, 2024. Milwaukee had won nine straight regular-season matchups with the Dodgers, who swept the Brewers in last year's National League Championship Series.

Hernández hit a three-run homer in the fourth to put Los Angeles ahead for good. He singled home a run in the eighth and had a two-run single in the ninth.

The Dodgers trailed 3-0 before scoring four runs off Robert Gasser (0-1) in the fourth.

Freddie Freeman and Andy Pages started the rally with consecutive doubles. One out later, Kyle Tucker walked. Hernández then sent an 0-2 pitch off the left-field foul pole.

Milwaukee starting pitchers hadn't allowed any runs in three straight games before the Dodgers broke through against Gasser.

The Dodgers added three runs off DL Hall in the eighth inning and four off Jake Woodford in the ninth.

Brewers pitchers issued a season-high 11 walks, including four to Freeman. It also marked the most runs the Brewers have allowed in a game this year.

Milwaukee's Jackson Chourio hit two doubles. Jake Bauers went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, ending his 12-game hitting streak. Bauers had reached base safely in 22 straight games.