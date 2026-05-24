Tigers place reliever Brant Hurter on 15-day injured list

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BALTIMORE -- The Detroit Tigers placed left-handed reliever Brant Hurter on the 15-day injured list with lumbar spine inflammation.

The move was retroactive to May 23.

"He's part of our attack plan on every lineup," manager A.J. Hinch told reporters. "I trust him, especially against lefties. It's another injury we're going to need to deal with."

Hurter left Friday night's game against the Orioles in the fifth inning after a pitch to Tyler O'Neill. He is 4-1 with a 2.84 ERA in 21 games in his third season.

Detroit recalled right-hander Ricky Vanasco from Triple-A Toledo. Vanasco is 0-1 with a 14.54 ERA in four games with the Tigers this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.