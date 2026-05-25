Reid Detmers strikes out career-high 14 as Angels sweep Rangers

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ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Reid Detmers was nearly perfect for eight innings while striking out a career-high 14, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 Sunday night on Justin Foscue's ninth-inning throwing error for their first series sweep this season.

Detmers retired 24 of 25 batters, allowing a home run to Jake Burger on a changeup leading off the second. He induced 23 misses among 51 swings and his strikeouts tied Seattle's Emerson Hancock on May 2 against Kansas City for the most in the major leagues this season.

Detmers became only the second player in Angels history to strike out 14 while allowing one or fewer hits in an outing. He joins Nolan Ryan who did it three times (1972, 1973, 1974), twice in no-hitters.

Detmers' 14 strikeouts with no walks also tied the second-most Ks in a game in Angels history (Frank Tanana had 17 strikeouts and no walks on June 21, 1975, against the Rangers).

Reid Detmers’ 14 strikeouts Sunday night tied Seattle’s Emerson Hancock on May 2 for the most in the majors this season. Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Mike Trout tied the score with a broken-bat RBI single off MacKenzie Gore in the third.

After Sam Bachman (1-0) struck out Burger to strand the bases loaded in the ninth, Jorge Soler singled against Gavin Collyer (1-1) with one out in the bottom half. Jo Adell was hit by a pitch, Donovan Walton pinch ran for Soler and Oswald Peraza flared a potential double-play, one-hopper over the mound.

Foscue fielded the ball near second and juggled the ball as pulled it out of his glove for a throw while stepping on the base. His throw to first bounced away from Burger, and Walton scored standing up.

Los Angeles' sweep followed a 1-9 skid.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.