          MLB home run leaders for each MLB team

          No player in MLB history has hit more home runs for a single franchise than Hank Aaron, who launched 733 for the Braves. Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
          • James Howat and Sean Coyle
          May 25, 2026, 06:28 PM

          No player in MLB history has hit more home runs for a single franchise than Hank Aaron, who launched 733 for the Braves. Every team has its own home run king and, as we progress through the 2026 season, a change is on the horizon.

          Currently, the Royals all-time home run leader is George Brett with 317, but catcher Salvador Perez isn't too far behind. With 311 career home runs, he's looking to make history this season.

          Below are each team's all-time home run leaders. Players in bold are still active on their respective teams.

          Arizona Diamondbacks - Luis Gonzalez, 224

          Athletics - Mark McGwire, 363

          Atlanta Braves - Hank Aaron, 733

          Baltimore Orioles - Cal Ripken Jr., 431

          Boston Red Sox - Ted Williams, 521

          Chicago Cubs - Sammy Sosa, 545

          Chicago White Sox - Frank Thomas, 448

          Cincinnati Reds - Johnny Bench, 389

          Cleveland Guardians - Jim Thome, 337

          Colorado Rockies - Todd Helton, 369

          Detroit Tigers - Al Kaline, 399

          Houston Astros - Jeff Bagwell, 449

          Kansas City Royals - George Brett, 317

          Los Angeles Angels - Mike Trout, 416

          Los Angeles Dodgers - Duke Snider, 389

          Miami Marlins - Giancarlo Stanton, 267

          Milwaukee Brewers - Ryan Braun, 352

          Minnesota Twins - Harmon Killebrew, 559

          New York Mets - Pete Alonso, 264

          New York Yankees - Babe Ruth, 659

          Philadelphia Phillies - Mike Schmidt, 548

          Pittsburgh Pirates - Willie Stargell, 475

          San Diego Padres - Manny Machado, 202

          San Francisco Giants - Willie Mays, 646

          Seattle Mariners - Ken Griffey Jr., 417

          St. Louis Cardinals - Stan Musial, 475

          Tampa Bay Rays - Evan Longoria, 261

          Texas Rangers - Juan González, 372

          Toronto Blue Jays - Carlos Delgado, 336

          Washington Nationals - Ryan Zimmerman, 284