MLB home run leaders for each MLB team

No player in MLB history has hit more home runs for a single franchise than Hank Aaron, who launched 733 for the Braves. Every team has its own home run king and, as we progress through the 2026 season, a change is on the horizon.
Currently, the Royals all-time home run leader is George Brett with 317, but catcher Salvador Perez isn't too far behind. With 311 career home runs, he's looking to make history this season.
Below are each team's all-time home run leaders. Players in bold are still active on their respective teams.
Arizona Diamondbacks - Luis Gonzalez, 224
Athletics - Mark McGwire, 363
Atlanta Braves - Hank Aaron, 733
Baltimore Orioles - Cal Ripken Jr., 431
Boston Red Sox - Ted Williams, 521
Chicago Cubs - Sammy Sosa, 545
Chicago White Sox - Frank Thomas, 448
Cincinnati Reds - Johnny Bench, 389
Cleveland Guardians - Jim Thome, 337
Colorado Rockies - Todd Helton, 369
Detroit Tigers - Al Kaline, 399
Houston Astros - Jeff Bagwell, 449
Kansas City Royals - George Brett, 317
Los Angeles Angels - Mike Trout, 416
Los Angeles Dodgers - Duke Snider, 389
Miami Marlins - Giancarlo Stanton, 267
Milwaukee Brewers - Ryan Braun, 352
Minnesota Twins - Harmon Killebrew, 559
New York Mets - Pete Alonso, 264
New York Yankees - Babe Ruth, 659
Philadelphia Phillies - Mike Schmidt, 548
Pittsburgh Pirates - Willie Stargell, 475
San Diego Padres - Manny Machado, 202
San Francisco Giants - Willie Mays, 646
Seattle Mariners - Ken Griffey Jr., 417
St. Louis Cardinals - Stan Musial, 475
Tampa Bay Rays - Evan Longoria, 261
Texas Rangers - Juan González, 372
Toronto Blue Jays - Carlos Delgado, 336