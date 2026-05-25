MLB home run leaders for each MLB team

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No player in MLB history has hit more home runs for a single franchise than Hank Aaron, who launched 733 for the Braves. Every team has its own home run king and, as we progress through the 2026 season, a change is on the horizon.

Currently, the Royals all-time home run leader is George Brett with 317, but catcher Salvador Perez isn't too far behind. With 311 career home runs, he's looking to make history this season.

Below are each team's all-time home run leaders. Players in bold are still active on their respective teams.

Arizona Diamondbacks - Luis Gonzalez, 224

Athletics - Mark McGwire, 363

Atlanta Braves - Hank Aaron, 733

Baltimore Orioles - Cal Ripken Jr., 431

Boston Red Sox - Ted Williams, 521

Chicago Cubs - Sammy Sosa, 545

Chicago White Sox - Frank Thomas, 448

Cincinnati Reds - Johnny Bench, 389

Cleveland Guardians - Jim Thome, 337

Colorado Rockies - Todd Helton, 369

Detroit Tigers - Al Kaline, 399

Houston Astros - Jeff Bagwell, 449

Kansas City Royals - George Brett, 317

Los Angeles Angels - Mike Trout, 416

Los Angeles Dodgers - Duke Snider, 389

Miami Marlins - Giancarlo Stanton, 267

Milwaukee Brewers - Ryan Braun, 352

Minnesota Twins - Harmon Killebrew, 559

New York Mets - Pete Alonso, 264

New York Yankees - Babe Ruth, 659

Philadelphia Phillies - Mike Schmidt, 548

Pittsburgh Pirates - Willie Stargell, 475

San Diego Padres - Manny Machado, 202

San Francisco Giants - Willie Mays, 646

Seattle Mariners - Ken Griffey Jr., 417

St. Louis Cardinals - Stan Musial, 475

Tampa Bay Rays - Evan Longoria, 261

Texas Rangers - Juan González, 372

Toronto Blue Jays - Carlos Delgado, 336

Washington Nationals - Ryan Zimmerman, 284