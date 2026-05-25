Blue Jays' Dylan Cease heading to IL with hamstring strain

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Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Dylan Cease will be placed on the 15-day injured list after suffering a left hamstring strain, manager John Schneider said Tuesday.

Cease left Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning after suffering the injury, which is being described as mild.

Schneider and head athletic trainer Jose Ministral came to the mound in the top half of the inning after Cease shook his leg several times between pitches. Cease stayed in to retire Spencer Horwitz but was then replaced by left-hander Mason Fluharty.

Cease allowed two runs and four hits in 4⅔ innings. He walked one and struck out eight. It's just the second time in 11 starts this season that Cease has failed to finish five innings.

He has made at least 30 starts in each of the past five seasons, one of just four big league pitchers to do so. The others are also Blue Jays starters: José Berríos, Patrick Corbin and Kevin Gausman.

Cease joined the reigning American League champions in December, signing a seven-year, $210 million contract.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.