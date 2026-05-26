Rockies 1B TJ Rumfield exits with right hand contusion

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LOS ANGELES -- Colorado Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield left the game after getting hit by a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.

Emmet Sheehan hit Rumfield in the first inning. The rookie took first base after being examined by a trainer, but left the game in the bottom of the inning with a right hand contusion.

Rumfield was replaced by Edouard Julien.

Rumfield leads the Rockies and ranks second among all rookies with 54 hits, good for first in the National League. He also ranked among qualified rookies in games (54, first), batting average (.284, first), RBI (27, tied for fourth) and extra-base hits (17, tied for fourth).

He's hitting .315 with 12 extra-base hits and 16 RBIs in his previous 29 games overall since April 22.

The Rockies also lost starting lefty Jose Quintana to the 15-day IL due to a left elbow sprain. Quintana left his start on Sunday against the Diamondback in the second inning due to discomfort in the elbow.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.