Milwaukee Brewers place Logan Henderson on injured list

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MILWAUKEE -- Pitcher Logan Henderson has been placed on the injured list by the Milwaukee Brewers with a lower back strain.

The Brewers announced Tuesday they were putting Henderson on the 15-day injured list, though the move is retroactive to Saturday. The Brewers recalled pitcher Coleman Crow from Triple-A Nashville to fill Henderson's spot on the roster.

Henderson pitched five shutout innings Friday in a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, but Brewers manager Pat Murphy said after the game that the right-hander's back had been bothering him.

"A little low back tightness," Henderson said at the time. "I've dealt with it before in years past."

Henderson is 2-1 with a 2.74 ERA in five starts. He has struck out 30 and walked six over 23 innings.

Crow is 0-0 with a 2.61 ERA in two starts with Milwaukee. He is 4-1 with a 4.89 ERA in seven appearances with Nashville.