Chicago White Sox put Noah Schultz on 15-day injured list

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CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox put left-handed pitcher Noah Schultz on the 15-day injured list because of right knee patellar tendinitis and recalled right-hander David Sandlin from Triple-A Charlotte, the team announced Tuesday.

Schultz, 22, is 2-4 with a 5.82 ERA in eight career starts for Chicago after making his major league debut earlier this season. The injury is one that he has dealt with and pitched through in the past, but the team decided to shut him down for a bit as a precaution.

"Something we wanted to catch before it got worse," Schultz said.

The ailment won't require an MRI and shouldn't cost Schultz more than a minimal stay on the injured list, according to manager Will Venable. It's likely it was affecting his command -- he has 22 walks in 38⅔ innings -- so the decision was an easy one for the team.

"It's something he's dealt with in the past," Venable said. "It's not to the degree where there is a lot of concern."

Sandlin, 25, is scheduled to start and make his major league debut Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins. He posted a 0.75 ERA over four starts with Charlotte before being called up. He was acquired over the winter in a trade with the Boston Red Sox.