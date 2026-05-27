Rays' Griffin Jax leaves start vs. O's after liner hits back

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BALTIMORE -- Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Griffin Jax left his start against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night a few batters after being hit in the back by a line drive in the second inning.

The Rays confirmed Jax suffered a back contusion and is considered day-to-day.

With a runner on first base after a fielding error by Jax and the Rays leading 1-0, Leody Tavares hit a liner that struck the pitcher on what appeared to be the left side of his back. Jax immediately went down near the mound while the ball bounced to third baseman Junior Caminero, who couldn't make a diving play. Second baseman Richie Palacios recovered it, but Tavares was safe with a hit.

Meanwhile, Jax grabbed at his back while on the ground as a trainer rushed to check on him. After a few moments, Jax was helped back to his feet and stayed in the game.

After giving up a single to Jeremiah Jackson to load the bases, Jax struck out Colton Cowser for the first out. Blaze Alexander reached on a fielder's choice grounder that Palacios couldn't handle, tying it at 1. Jackson Holliday followed with an RBI single and Taylor Ward's sacrifice fly made it 3-1 before Jax got Gunnar Henderson on a flyout for the final out.

Garrett Cleavinger replaced Jax to start the third inning. There was no immediate word on the injury for Jax, who allowed three runs - none earned - and three hits with three strikeouts in his two innings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.