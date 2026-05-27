Rangers score 8 runs in 1st inning a night after being no-hit

Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Joc Pederson hit a three-run homer to cap an eight-run first inning for Texas, a night after three Houston pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter against the Rangers.

Texas' eight-run first was the second-largest for a team that went hitless in its previous game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Chicago White Sox had a nine-run first against the Boston Americans in the second game of a doubleheader on Sept. 27, 1905, after getting no-hit by Bill Dinneen in the opener.

The Rangers' eight runs Tuesday night tied the Toronto Blue Jays on April 19 for the most by any team in a first inning this season. They would go on to beat the Astros 10-7, ending a season-high-matching four-game losing streak.

Pederson struck out to start the first against Houston starter Jason Alexander before the next six batters reached base.

The first Texas hit was a single by Brandon Nimmo, while Jake Burger had a two-run single and Evan Carter drove in two more with a bouncing triple past first baseman Christian Walker into the right-field corner. Ezequiel Duran brought home Carter with a double off the base of the wall in center.

Pederson drove a 1-2 fastball about a dozen rows into the seats in right field. The 399-foot homer was his fourth of the season.

Tatsuya Imai, Steven Okert and Alimber Santa, who was making his major league debut, held Texas hitless in a 9-0 victory in the series opener on Monday night.

It was the first eight-run first inning for the Rangers since a 10-4 win at Detroit on April 21, 2012. Their most recent eight-run first at home came in a 9-0 victory over Tampa Bay on May 3, 2004, when Texas played at Globe Life Park, across the street from the current home of Globe Life Field.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.