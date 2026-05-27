Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado exits win with groin tightness

SAN FRANCISCO -- Arizona third baseman Nolan Arenado left the Diamondbacks' 7-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night in the seventh inning because of groin tightness.

Arenado was replaced at third base by Jose Fernandez to start the bottom of the seventh after going 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. The Diamondbacks announced Arenado was removed with tightness in his right groin.

"I told (Arenado) let's be smart about this," manager Torey Lovullo said after the win. "He's day to day, so we'll see how he feels tonight and tomorrow morning. We feel like he's going to be OK, feel like he's in a good spot."

In the locker room, Arenado said he felt his groin tighten in the second inning while running from first to home. He then felt it worsen in the sixth after beating out a grounder to reach first base.

"Obviously, a little tight right now, but I didn't feel a pull or anything," Arenado said. "It was more precautionary than anything."

Arenado will not undergo imaging on his right groin.

The 10-time Gold Glove winner and eight-time All-Star is hitting .271 overall with seven home runs and 27 RBIs in his first season with Arizona. Arenado was acquired from St. Louis along with $31 million in January for right-hander Jack Martinez.