A's Nick Kurtz goes 0-for-4 as 48-game on-base streak ends

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WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz had his 48-game on-base streak stopped when he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Kurtz, the AL Rookie of the Year last season, tied Mark McGwire for the longest such streak in team history. McGwire reached in 48 straight games in 1996.

Kurtz's 48-game run was the longest in the majors since Texas' Shin-Soo Choo got on base in 52 consecutive games in 2018.

Kurtz had a final chance to extend the streak when he came up in the eighth inning, but the slugger struck out against Gabe Speier.

The 23-year-old first baseman still leads the majors with a .437 on-base percentage and 52 walks. Kurtz also has eight home runs and 37 RBIs and is batting .270.

The big league record for the most consecutive games reaching base safely is 84 games, set by Hall of Famer Ted Williams with the Boston Red Sox in 1949.