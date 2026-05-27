Cardinals manager pointed at ribs while warning Brewers about signs

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MILWAUKEE -- Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said he warned the Brewers about relaying signs from the dugout during Tuesday night's game, a situation that came to a head when Milwaukee reliever Abner Uribe gestured toward the St. Louis dugout with three WWE-style crotch chops after an inning-ending strikeout in the eighth.

Uribe, speaking through an interpreter, said after the game that he believed Marmol had been making signs that led Uribe to believe they were meant to direct Cardinals pitchers to hit Brewers batters with pitches, in particular outfielder Christian Yelich and catcher William Contreras.

Speaking with reporters before a Wednesday afternoon matchup between the teams, Marmol initially said he didn't have a reaction to Uribe's accusations.

"I'd rather not blow anything out of proportion," Marmol said. "I think it already has been, to be quite honest with you."