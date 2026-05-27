Cristopher Sánchez's scoreless innings streak sets Phillies record

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SAN DIEGO -- Philadelphia left-hander Cristopher Sánchez extended his scoreless innings streak to 41⅔ innings on Wednesday to set the Phillies franchise record by passing Hall of Famer Grover Cleveland Alexander.

Sánchez reached the milestone by getting through the four full innings he needed to pass Alexander, who had a 41-inning scoreless streak in 1911.

This record is since 1893, when the mound was moved to its current distance.

There was a heart-stopping moment, though, as Manny Machado lifted a fly ball to left that Edmundo Sosa caught just in front of the wall leading off the fourth. Sánchez struck out Xander Bogaerts, Ramon Laureano doubled to left and then the lefty got Jackson Merrill to ground out to second base to set the record.