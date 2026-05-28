Dodgers' Enrique Hernández back to IL with oblique tear

LOS ANGELES -- Enrique Hernández was placed on the injured list Wednesday with what Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts described as a "significant tear" in his oblique, an injury that will keep him out for several weeks, if not months.

"It's certainly warranting an IL stint," Roberts said, "but I don't really know as far as the time to return."

Hernández spent the season's first two months building back up after offseason elbow surgery and suffered the oblique injury while taking batting practice before his season debut Monday. He picked up two hits that night, received treatment Tuesday, homered, then hit a fourth-inning double under significant pain in his left side and was later replaced on defense.

Cameras caught Roberts consoling a visibly shaken Hernández in the dugout shortly thereafter.

"I feel pretty defeated right now," Hernández told reporters after the game.

The Dodgers recalled infield prospect Alex Freeland to replace Hernández on the roster, starting him at second base for the series finale against the Colorado Rockies. Freeland will probably get most of the playing time there until Tommy Edman makes his expected return from offseason ankle surgery at some point in June, though Hyeseong Kim will draw starts at second base, too.

The hope is that Hernández will at least return for the stretch run of the regular season so he can be a factor in the playoffs, the time of year when he usually shines.