Dodgers prospect suffers freak kneecap injury after trying to avoid bat dog

LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers outfield prospect Kendall George suffered an injury to his patellar tendon while jumping out of the way to avoid a bat dog in Monday's game for the Double-A Tulsa Drillers.

The Dodgers are still evaluating their options with George, according to a source, though there are indications that the injury might not be as serious as initially feared.

George became a first-round pick out of high school in 2023 because of his blazing speed, which he showcased while stealing 100 bases in the Midwest League the following year. This year, though, he emerged among a deep crop of Dodgers outfield prospects by making strides offensively. Before the injury, George, 21, was batting .333 while picking up another 26 steals in 29 chances.

A video on social media showed George coming across to score in Monday's second inning, then frantically jumping out of the way after a dog darted in his direction to retrieve a bat.

Minor league teams have for years used trained dogs to pick up bats from the batter's box after play is ruled dead. In this case, however, it prompted an injury to George's left kneecap. George slammed his helmet to the ground and was visibly frustrated as he hobbled into the dugout. The Dodgers are hoping he avoided a more serious injury.