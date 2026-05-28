Pirates rookie Griffin (sore forearm) not in lineup vs. Cubs

PITTSBURGH -- Pirates rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin was not in the starting lineup for Thursday night's game against the Chicago Cubs because of right forearm soreness.

Griffin was considered available for Thursday's game, and the team said he is day to day.

The Pirates signed Griffin to a nine-year, $140-million contract in April. The 20-year-old is hitting .261 with four home runs and 12 stolen bases in 49 games.

Jared Triolo took Griffin's place at shortstop in the finale of a four-game series.

The Pirates also made roster moves before Thursday's game, recalling infielder Tyler Callihan from Triple-A Indianapolis and optioning outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez to the same club.