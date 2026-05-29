Twins place LHP Kendry Rojas on IL with elbow inflammation

Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- The Minnesota Twins placed left-hander Kendry Rojas on the 15-day injured list Friday because of elbow inflammation.

The move was retroactive to Tuesday. Rojas was scratched from a scheduled start Thursday after developing soreness during warmups.

The 23-year-old rookie and the team's top pitching prospect made his Major League debut on April 22. He is 1-0 with a 1.26 ERA in five games across two stints with the Twins this season.

Additionally, the Twins optioned right-hander Travis Adams to Triple-A St. Paul following Thursday's game in Chicago. Adams appeared in five games during his most recent stint, going 1-0 with a save while allowing five runs.

To replace Rojas and Adams on the 26-man roster, the Twins returned right-hander Cody Laweryson from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 15-day IL. The Twins also recalled left-hander Kody Funderburk from St. Paul.