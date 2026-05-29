Cardinals' Crooks called up from Triple-A, will be No. 2 catcher

Open Extended Reactions

ST. LOUIS -- The Cardinals promoted catching prospect Jimmy Crooks and outfielder Nelson Velazquez from Triple-A on Friday before beginning a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

The Cardinals optioned catcher Yohel Pozo and infielder Cesar Prieto to Triple-A.

In 39 games, Crooks, 24, hit .262 with 13 home runs and 29 RBIs. He came up late last season and hit .133 in 15 games.

Adding Crooks gives the Cardinals three catchers. He joins Ivan Herrera and Pedro Pages. Crooks will serve as the No. 2 catcher behind Herrera.

St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol plans to give Crooks significant playing time.

"Crooks will have a decent amount of catching," Marmol said. "He's definitely here to play."

Velazquez has played in 40 games with Memphis, hitting .232. He has hit seven homers and driven in 22 runs. He hit .357 with four homers in 15 spring training games.