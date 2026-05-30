White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami exits with hamstring tightness

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CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami left Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning because of right hamstring tightness.

According to a team announcement, Murakami was undergoing further evaluation to determine the severity of the injury.

Murakami, 26, was legging out a possible double-play grounder hit to Detroit second baseman Zach McKinstry. The Tigers recorded a force out at second base but Murakami beat Zack Short's relay throw to first, keeping the inning alive.

However, Murakami grabbed at his right hamstring as the White Sox medical staff, manager Will Venable and interpreter Kenzo Yagi ran onto the field. After a brief conversation, Murakami left the game, occasionally grabbing at the hamstring as he walked.

In the very short term, the injury might have benefited the White Sox. Murakami was replaced by pinch-runner Luisangel Acuna, a much swifter baserunner. The speedy Acuna scored on Miguel Vargas' double into the left field corner, a ball that Murakami may have struggled to score on.

However, if Murakami were to miss any length of time, it would be a significant blow to the surprising White Sox, who entered play Friday with the fourth-best record in the AL despite coming off of three straight 100-loss seasons.

Murakami, signed out of Japan to a two-year deal over the offseason, began the day tied for the AL lead with 20 home runs and stands as a leading AL Rookie of the Year candidate after two months of the 2026 season.