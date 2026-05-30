A's starter Luis Severino (arm) leaves early vs. Yankees

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Athletics right-hander Luis Severino left his start against the New York Yankees after one inning Friday night because of right arm soreness, the team said.

Severino was seen grimacing after throwing warmup pitches before the second inning and called for manager Mark Kotsay to come to the mound with an athletic trainer.

After a brief discussion, Severino left the game and was replaced by Jose Suarez.

Severino got off to a rough start in the game, allowing four unearned runs in the first inning. After Ben Rice reached on an error by first baseman Nick Kurtz, Severino allowed an RBI single to Aaron Judge and then a three-run homer to Paul Goldschmidt to fall into a big hole against his former team.

Severino came into the game with an 0-2 record in three starts against the Yankees and now has allowed 19 runs -- 15 earned -- in 13⅔ innings in four starts against New York.

Severino pitched for the Yankees from 2015-23, going 54-37 with a 3.79 ERA and two All-Star appearances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.