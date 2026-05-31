Reds' De La Cruz exits vs. Braves with hamstring tightness

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CINCINNATI -- Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz left Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves with right hamstring tightness after singling to right-center in the fifth inning.

With the Reds leading 3-2, De La Cruz sent a ball into the gap against Braves starter Spencer Strider. The contact normally would have gone for a double but De La Cruz grimaced as he reached first base and stopped. He walked off the field on his own after meeting briefly with training staff.

De La Cruz, who is batting .280 with 12 home runs this season, has appeared in 276 consecutive games, the sixth-longest streak for a Reds player in the expansion era (since 1961). His streak began July 30, 2024.