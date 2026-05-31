Injured Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh awaiting next steps

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SEATTLE -- Cal Raleigh doesn't know yet when he'll begin a rehab assignment for his right oblique strain, but the Seattle Mariners catcher hopes that will change within a few days.

Raleigh, who took his first swings off a tee Friday at the team's spring training complex in Arizona, was in Seattle ahead of the Mariners' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Last year's AL MVP runner-up said he should have a more firm timeline for his recovery by the middle of the upcoming week, which could include getting into rehab games.

"I'd like to try to get going as soon as possible," Raleigh said.

Raleigh, who caught a bullpen session in Arizona, added he expects to be based in Seattle as he continues his rehab. While he was working out at the Mariners' spring training complex, Raleigh said it initially didn't feel real, considering he had been placed on the injured list for the first time in six major league seasons.

But, Raleigh is now focused on getting healthy as quickly as possible rather than trying to play through the pain, as he's done at previous junctures in his career.

"(I'm) trying to be smart about getting back as quick as I can," Raleigh said, "but making sure that this thing doesn't linger for the rest of the year."

When he was in the Mariners' lineup this season, Raleigh struggled. From April 28 to May 12, Raleigh went 0 for 38, the longest hitless streak in the majors this season, until breaking out with two singles in a 10-2 rout of Houston.

In 41 games this season, Raleigh is hitting .161 with seven home runs, 18 RBIs, four doubles, 18 walks and 16 runs.

As much as Raleigh scuffled at the plate to start the year, he's eager for a chance to improve his on-field production, and in the process help the Mariners, who entered Sunday with a 1 1/2-game lead in the AL West.

"It has been a different kind of perspective," Raleigh said. "Realizing how much I miss it and how much I enjoy playing the game and being with the guys, it was very eye-opening and makes me never want to go back on the IL again."