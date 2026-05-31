Phillies' Realmuto exits with left wrist contusion after HBP

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LOS ANGELES -- - Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a left wrist contusion after getting hit by a pitch.

Realmuto was struck on the left wrist by a fastball from Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto leading off the third inning, with Philadelphia trailing 1-0. Realmuto was examined by a trainer and remained in the game as a baserunner. He was back on the field at catcher in the bottom half of the inning.

However, Realmuto was replaced behind the plate by Rafael Marchan when the Phillies came back out on defense in the fourth inning. The team said Realmuto would undergo further evaluation.

The Phillies were trailing 2-0 when Realmuto exited.

The 35-year-old Realmuto came into the game batting .220 with two homers and nine RBIs. He in his eighth season with the Phillies and has won two Gold Glove and two Silver Slugger awards.