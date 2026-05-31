Cardinals recall RHP Hunter Dobbins from Triple-A Memphis

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ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals recalled right-handed pitcher Hunter Dobbins from Triple-A Memphis and designated right-hander Matt Pushard for assignment on Sunday.

Dobbins allowed three runs in 4⅓ innings in his only start of the season at Pittsburgh on April 30 after opening the season on the injured list recovering from a torn ACL he suffered while pitching for Boston on July 11, 2025.

Dobbins is 3-0 with a 3.43 ERA in nine starts for Triple-A Memphis this season and went 4-1 with a 4.13 ERA in 13 appearances (11 starts) last season as a rookie for Boston.

Dobbins was available Sunday to pitch in relief for a Cardinals bullpen that has tossed 10⅔ innings over its past two games.

The 28-year-old Pushard had a 5.14 ERA in six appearances this season after being selected from the Miami Marlins in the 2025 Rule 5 Draft.

Pushard allowed two runs (one earned) in 1⅔ innings Saturday night against the Chicago Cubs.

If Pushard is placed on waivers and goes unclaimed, the Cardinals will have to offer him back to Miami for $50,000.