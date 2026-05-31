Pittsburgh Pirates troll Minnesota Twins after weekend sweep

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The Pittsburgh Pirates took home three wins from their weekend series with the Minnesota Twins -- and sent the Twins packing from the Steel City with a post-sweep troll to boot.

The series started with two close games -- the Pirates won Friday and Saturday by one run apiece, with the first matchup being decided on a dramatic two-run, walk-off home run by Bryan Reynolds. But Sunday afternoon, Pittsburgh cruised to a 9-3 victory to wrap up the series as seven different Pirates drove in at least one run.

The sweep marked the latest positive result for Pittsburgh, which now boasts a 32-28 record this season -- on pace for the club's first finish over .500 since 2018. Evidently looking to capitalize on the positive momentum, the team's X account took a shot at their defeated visitors.

The Pirates posted Minnesota's logo ... with the W edited out of "Twins."

Pittsburgh will next look to keep the good vibes rolling on the road against the Houston Astros, while the Twins' quest to bounce back will see them host the Chicago White Sox.