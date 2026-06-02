San Francisco Giants put Joel Peguero on 60-day injured list

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MILWAUKEE -- San Francisco Giants reliever Joel Peguero has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

The Giants announced that move Monday while also selecting right-handed pitcher Wilkin Ramos and infielder Buddy Kennedy from Triple-A Sacramento and designating catcher Logan Porter for assignment. The Giants already had optioned catcher Jesus Rodriguez to Sacramento on Sunday.

Peguero, 29, has gone 0-0 with a 2.38 ERA in 11 appearances.

He had left the Giants' 19-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday after hurting his leg while trying to make a play on Tyler Freeman's infield single in the eighth inning. Peguero also had dealt with a hamstring strain in the spring that delayed the start of his 2026 season.

"I think this is something we've got to get past, or he needs to get past," San Francisco manager Tony Vitello said before the Giants' Monday night game with the Milwaukee Brewers. "As long as his lower half is right, everybody knows what he's capable of doing with his arm, or upper half."

Ramos, 25, gets a chance to make his major league debut after going 3-1 with a 2.33 ERA in 17 relief appearances with Sacramento.

"It's a great feeling, a unique feeling," Ramos said through an interpreter.

Ramos has shown improved control this year by striking out 27 and walking seven batters in 27 innings. In his minor league career, Ramos has walked 172 batters in 343 innings.

"I think just the presence has grown as the experience has grown," Vitello said. "He knows what this level looks like. He knows he can get any type of hitter out. To me, you see a really commanding presence and better command of the baseball, too. The stuff and athleticism has always kind of been there."

Kennedy, 27, has batted .321 with a .424 on-base percentage, .543 slugging percentage, eight homers, 33 RBIs and five steals in 48 games with Sacramento. He went 2 for 29 at the plate while playing a combined 13 games in the majors with Philadelphia, Toronto and the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

Porter, 30, has appeared in one game for San Francisco this season and also has hit .241 with a .292 on-base percentage, one homer and 10 RBIs in 17 games with Sacramento.

Rodriguez, 24, hit .231 with a .302 on-base percentage, two homers, seven RBIs and one steal in 14 games with San Francisco.