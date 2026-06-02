Jacob deGrom earns 100th career win as Rangers top Cardinals

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ST. LOUIS -- Jacob deGrom tossed five scoreless innings to earn his 100th career win and Ezequiel Duran had three hits as the Texas Rangers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Monday night.

A two-time NL Cy Young Award winner, the 37-year-old deGrom (4-4) allowed four hits and struck out eight in his fourth attempt at the milestone victory. The right-hander went 1-3 with a 5.72 ERA in five May starts and has not won this season when allowing multiple runs.

"He's been so dominant throughout his career, it's so nice to be a part of his hundredth win," Texas manager Skip Schumaker said after the win on the Rangers Sports Network. "The boys were so excited for him, they've already had a celebration for him. But we needed it, we needed that five strong innings."

Jacob Latz pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save to help the Rangers win their fourth straight game and celebrate their starter's achievement.

"He probably could have gone a little bit longer," Schumaker said of deGrom. "But five straight shutout [innings]? It was a really great job."

Michael McGreevy (3-5) gave up two runs on five hits and two walks in six innings after yielding eight runs in nine innings over his previous two starts.

Masyn Winn lined his second home run of the season down the left-field line off reliever Peyton Gray to cut Texas' lead to 2-1 in the sixth.

Joc Pederson hit an RBI single up the middle to drive in Danny Jansen after Jansen walked, stole second base and advanced to third on Nicky Lopez's single in the fifth to make it 2-0.

Duran lined an RBI double to the left-field wall to drive in Brandon Nimmo and give Texas a 1-0 advantage in the fourth.

"I've said it since spring training: We have a really great group here," deGrom said after the win on the Rangers Sports Network. "Everyone is pulling for everybody, and rooting for each other as much as they are rooting for themselves. ... So, for the guys to be as excited as they were, was awesome."

DeGrom saw his ERA this season dip down to 3.48 with the victory.

"This is really cool," he said of notching No. 100. "Who would have thought, when you were a kid, your goal is to just play Major League Baseball. For it to become reality, and to win 100 games in the major leagues, it's kind of crazy to think about."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.