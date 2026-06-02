Mariners' Josh Naylor exits with back spasms after hitting HR

SEATTLE -- Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor exited Monday night's 3-2 win against the New York Mets in 10 innings with back spasms, according to manager Dan Wilson.

Naylor hit a tying home run off reliever Brooks Raley in the seventh, but by the time he rounded the bases and returned to the Seattle dugout, his back had stiffened up.

Patrick Wisdom, who pinch hit for Luke Raley later in the inning, replaced Naylor at first base to start the eighth.

"I believe it was more on the swing, on the home run," Wilson said. "And when he got back in, it was tight."

Wilson said Naylor's status is day-to-day.

The 28-year-old slugger got off to a frigid start this year, hitting .102 with two RBIs through Seattle's first 15 games. He turned it on in May, though, batting .296 with one home run, three doubles and nine RBIs across 108 at-bats.

Acquired last July in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Naylor batted .299 with nine homers, 33 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 54 games for Seattle in 2025. He signed a $92.5 million, five-year contract last November.