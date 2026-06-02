Mariners' Josh Naylor not in lineup after having back spasms

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SEATTLE -- Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor, who exited Monday night's victory over the New York Mets with back spasms, was out of the lineup Tuesday.

Naylor hit a tying home run off reliever Brooks Raley in the seventh inning Monday, but by the time he returned to the dugout, his back had stiffened up. Seattle manager Dan Wilson decided to give Naylor the day off Tuesday but said he could be available off the bench.

"(He's) feeling better today for sure," Wilson said.