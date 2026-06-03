Red Sox's Garrett Crochet has low-grade lat strain, MRI shows

Open Extended Reactions

Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet, already sidelined because of inflammation in his pitching shoulder, also is dealing with a low-grade lat strain, according to interim manager Chad Tracy.

Crochet had felt tightness in his side after throwing batting practice last Tuesday, leading him to undergo an MRI.

Tracy, speaking after Boston's 4-2 home loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night, said that test revealed what he called a "very low-grade" strain.

"What I'm told right now is he can resume throwing as soon as he's asymptomatic," Tracy told reporters, according to Mass Live. "So we're already headed in that direction, but that's where we're at with the results."

Crochet was placed on the 15-day IL due to the shoulder issue on April 29 after going 3-3 with a 6.30 ERA to start the season.

Those struggles came on the heels of a 2025 campaign that saw him go 18-5 with a 2.59 ERA.