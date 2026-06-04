Brewers owner Mark Attanasio joins latest AUSL investment group

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NEW YORK -- Milwaukee Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio and Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan are part of the latest investment group for the Athletes Unlimited Softball League as it heads into its second season.

AUSL announced on Thursday a new group of strategic investors that was led by the Brewers and Ryan Sanders Baseball. This makes the Brewers the first Major League Baseball team to invest directly in the AUSL. MLB had announced a partnership and strategic investment with AUSL in 2025.

Ryan Sanders Baseball is one of the top ownership and operating groups in Minor League Baseball.

The AUSL is a professional softball league that includes the Carolina Blaze, Chicago Bandits, Oklahoma City Spark, Portland Cascade, Texas Volts and Utah Talons. Those six teams will compete in dedicated home markets for the first time this season.