Braves acquire Austin Wynns from Angels to add depth at catcher

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ATLANTA -- The Braves have bolstered their depth at catcher by acquiring veteran Austin Wynns from the Los Angeles Angels.

The Braves added the 35-year-old Wynns to the major league roster on Thursday, a day after acquiring him from the Angels for cash. In a related move, catcher Chadwick Tromp was designated for assignment.

Wynns joins Sandy Leon as the Braves' catchers as the team continues to adjust to injuries to 2025 National League Rookie of the Year Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy.

Baldwin, who was placed on the 10-day injured list on May 19 with a strained right oblique, is on pace to return in June, manager Walt Weiss said. Murphy, who suffered a fractured left middle finger last month, was moved to the 60-day IL on Thursday. At the time of the injury, Weiss said Murphy could miss eight weeks.

The Braves also selected the contract of outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Wynns hit .077 (3 for 39) in 14 games with the Athletics this season before he was released on May 12. He was signed by the Angels to a minor league contract on May 16.

For his major league career, Wynns has hit .231 with 19 homers and 84 RBIs in 292 games with the Orioles, Giants, Athletics, Reds, Rockies and Dodgers.