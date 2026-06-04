Diamondbacks option Brandon Pfaadt after shaky bullpen stint

Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned right-hander Brandon Pfaadt to Triple-A Reno on Thursday to get him stretched back out as a starter following an inconsistent stint as a reliever.

Pfaadt made three starts early in the season before moving to the bullpen when newcomer Michael Soroka was inserted in the rotation. Pfaadt had a 5.91 ERA in 10 relief appearances.

Arizona could use some starting rotation depth after right-hander Corbin Burnes suffered a strained shoulder in his rehab from elbow surgery last year.

The Diamondbacks also placed right-handed reliever Taylor Clarke on the family medical emergency list.

Right-hander Kade Strowd and left-hander Philip Abner were recalled from Reno to take their places on the roster.