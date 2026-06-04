Manny Machado says Padres 'frustrated' amid offensive woes

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As the losses continue to mount, San Diego Padres star Manny Machado admits to being "frustrated" as the offense just can't seem to put any runs on the board.

The Padres, who have dropped five games in a row and nine of the past 10, have scored the fewest runs (231) and have the lowest batting average (.218) in the major leagues this season. In the nine losses since May 24, San Diego has plated a total of 17 runs.

"People are frustrated. The fans want us to win games. So do we. We're more frustrated than anybody," Machado told MLB.com after the Padres' 6-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. "We want to turn things around. Everybody on this ballclub is trying to do that. So, we're going to keep working, just knowing that we're still in a good position, even though we're playing like dog s---.

"But things will turn around. It's a long season. There's still a lot of baseball to be played. This group in here knows it. All we can do is keep working. Things will change."

It was the Phillies' second sweep of the Padres in a week, winning all six games this season.

Manny Machado and the Padres have lost nine of their last 10 games, including all six of their season series against the Phillies. San Diego is last in the majors in batting average and RBIs. Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire

Machado belted a two-run homer in Thursday's loss after striking out on three pitches in each of his first two at-bats. He is hitting just .174 -- a career low -- with 11 homers and 32 RBIs this season.

"I don't know how many times I've got to talk about it: We want to win, we've got to [expletive] hit," Machado said. "It needs to come from us, the people who aren't doing anything.

"... I've been part of slumps before. You think you're never going to get out of it. It just takes one little thing to click, and one little ball to fall, and things start rolling -- snowballing -- after that. Just keep battling and keep controlling what we can control, which is the work that we do every single day."

Fernando Tatis Jr. has only one home run this season after ending a drought of 240 plate appearances without one last week.

The Padres, who are 7½ games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, return home to open a three-game series against the New York Mets on Friday.

"I don't think it can get worse," Machado said. "I mean, there's only one way: Up."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.