Astros sign OF Wade, call up Price to be backup catcher

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HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros signed outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. and promoted catcher Collin Price to the major league roster Thursday.

Price will take the place of backup catcher César Salazar, who was designated for assignment Thursday.

Wade, who was released by the White Sox on Monday, has been in Triple-A all season. His last appearance in the majors came last season when he played 30 games for the Angels. A seven-year MLB veteran, Wade has also played for the Twins and Giants.

He is a career .236 hitter with 55 homers and 185 RBIs.

This is the first promotion to the majors for Price, a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft. He has hit .235 with 10 homers and 26 RBIs for Triple-A Sugar Land this season.

Also on Thursday, the Astros reinstated outfielder Joey Loperfido from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A and optioned outfielder Zach Cole there, too.

Outfielder Rhylan Thomas was also designated for assignment.