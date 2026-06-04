Brewers watch DL Hall, Grant Anderson depart with injuries

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MILWAUKEE -- Brewers relievers DL Hall and Grant Anderson both left with injuries during the team's 12-9 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

Hall looked toward the dugout and bent forward in apparent discomfort after throwing a pitch in the fifth inning. Brewers staff came to the mound to check on him before he was removed from the game.

Anderson took over for Hall but got hit in the right forearm by a liner from Bryce Eldridge in the seventh inning.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy told reporters after the game that Hall was undergoing an MRI and that the left-hander's subscapular and pectoral muscles were hurting. Murphy said Anderson had bruised his forearm.

Murphy didn't have immediate word on the severity of either injury.

Hall is 0-0 with a 2.03 ERA in 24 games this season. Anderson is 1-2 with a 3.16 ERA in 25 appearances.