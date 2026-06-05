D-backs' Vargas, Dodgers' Muncy exit game after scary collision at first

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PHOENIX -- A race to first based turned into a violent collision that sent two players sprawling onto the field and, eventually, into the dugout.

Arizona's Ildemaro Vargas and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy are sore but otherwise OK, but, boy, what a jolt.

"It was terrible," Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte said through an interpreter after hitting a walk-off homer in Arizona's 3-2 win over Los Angeles on Thursday night. "In my 10 years, I've never seen a collision like that."

It came in the fifth inning when Muncy hit a ground ball down the line over first base.

Vargas fielded the ball behind the bag, spun around and, seeing pitcher Ryne Nelson wasn't covering, took off running, hoping to beat Muncy.

He didn't and the full-speed collision sent both players flying in the air, landing with a thud on opposite sides of the base.

A hush fell over the crowd as both players writhed in the dirt and trainers from both teams rushed out. Vargas and Muncy were on the field for several minutes before slowly making their way to their respective dugouts.

"Those are the types of things that you see on the baseball field when two players are lying on the dirt after trying to make a hustle play," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "It's tough to see, but they both got off the field."

Muncy left with shortness of breath and was being evaluated for a concussion. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he wouldn't play Friday against the Angels -- it was already a scheduled day off -- but could be available over the weekend.

Muncy told reporters he was a little banged up but will be all right.

"I really hope Vargas is OK -- I sent something over to him," he said. "I'm hoping he's doing all right and he's not too bad. But just bad situation that looks like neither of us knew which direction to go."

Vargas sustained bruises down his left side -- thigh, ribs and neck. X-rays were negative and he told Lovullo he would be ready to play Friday, if needed.

"My whole body feels like I ran into a truck, but thankfully all the exams and tests were negative," Vargas said through an interpreter.

It could have been much worse.