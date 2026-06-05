Mets' Francisco Lindor featured in 'Disclosure Day' trailer

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"Men in Black" and "Independence Day" had their turns. It's time for "Disclosure Day" now.

In an effort to promote the upcoming sci-fi film, which centers around a government conspiracy about the existence of aliens, the filmmakers enlisted New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor.

He's featured in a commercial for the film, where it appears he just hit a home run to give the Mets a lead before a cardinal lands on his left shoulder and he is approached by a deer.

As he glances up toward the sky, he spots a UFO and is approached by the deer.

Francisco Lindor starred in a commercial for Steven Spielberg's new movie Disclosure Day 😱 pic.twitter.com/BpLJNZOJGb — MLB (@MLB) June 4, 2026

This isn't the first time a Mets player has had a cameo in an alien-based film or commercial. In the 1997 film "Men in Black" starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, then-outfielder Bernard Gilkey was distracted by a UFO when a ball was hit to the outfield -- which eventually connected with his head.

In "Men in Black III," Agent J, played by Smith, uses the Miracle Mets' 1969 World Series win to connect the dots to find his nemesis Boris the Animal at Shea Stadium.

"Disclosure Day" is written and directed by Steven Spielberg and stars Colman Domingo, Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor. It is set for release in theaters on June 12.

Lindor is currently on the injured reserve list with a calf injury. He is averaging .226 at the plate and has two home runs under his belt in the 2026 season.