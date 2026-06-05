Cardinals activate Lars Nootbaar from IL; will make season debut

Open Extended Reactions

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis outfielder Lars Nootbaar was activated from the 60-day injured list on Friday in time to make his season debut in left field as the Cardinals begin a weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Nootbaar, 28, had surgery on both of his heels in the offseason and has not played in the majors this season.

He is a career .242 hitter. Last season in 135 games, he hit .234 with 13 home runs and 48 RBI.

In his last rehab game for Triple-A Memphis, Nootbaar hit a solo home run Wednesday and finished 2 for 5 with a walk, four RBI and two runs scored in an 18-4 victory over Louisville.

In 12 games in his 20-day rehab assignment, Nootbaar hit three home runs and had a .409 on-base percentage, a .543 slugging percentage and a .257 batting average in 44 at-bats. He drew nine walks and struck out six times.

In other moves, the Cardinals optioned infielder Thomas Saggese to Triple A-Memphis and recalled right-handed pitcher Matt Svanson from Memphis.

St. Louis also placed reliever Ryan Fernandez on the 15-day IL for low back pain. The move is retroactive to June 2.