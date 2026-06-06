Sources: Yankees to call up right-handed catcher Sánchez

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NEW YORK -- The Yankees' days of carrying only left-handed-hitting catchers are over, at least for now.

The team optioned catcher J.C. Escarra to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre late Friday night after a 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. A corresponding move was not announced, but the Yankees plan on calling up right-handed-hitting catcher Ali Sánchez on Saturday, sources told ESPN.

Sánchez, 29, is batting .227 with six home runs and a .702 OPS in 40 games in Triple-A this season. He has played in 50 games for five major league teams across four seasons. Last season, he went 0-for-2 in two plate appearances across four games for the Red Sox.

Escarra has made 18 starts and appeared in 22 games this season as Austin Wells' backup. He slashed .177/.235/.258 in 68 plate appearances. Wells, meanwhile, has been one of the least productive hitters in the majors this season. His .533 OPS ranks 212th out of 217 players with at least 160 plate appearances.

Wells or Escarra has started the Yankees' 64 games this season. New York's .527 OPS from the catching position ranks 29th in the majors.

Ben Rice, another left-handed hitter, was drafted and developed in the minors as a catcher, and he started 26 games behind the plate last season. But the Yankees have deployed him only as a first baseman or designated hitter as he has emerged as one of the top hitters in the majors this season. That could change.

With Giancarlo Stanton expected to come off the injured list over the next month, the Yankees could have Rice catch to keep Stanton (as the designated hitter) and Paul Goldschmidt (at first base) in the lineup to bolster an offense without Aaron Judge for an extended period.

On Friday, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Rice is "certainly capable of going behind the plate," but the team has not strongly considered the option.

"That's a fair question that I'll punt on just because we haven't been pushed into that position just yet," Cashman said.

For now, the Yankees will have Sánchez to use against left-handed starters and they'll hope Wells can emerge from his deep rut to lengthen a lineup that likely won't have Judge until after the All-Star break.