Rays moving Steven Matz from rotation to bullpen

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The Tampa Bay Rays are moving left-hander Steven Matz from the rotation to the bullpen after two poor starts in which his ERA has climbed to 5.48 this season, manager Kevin Cash said Saturday.

"It's not by any stretch permanent," Cash said. "He will pitch out of the pen for the foreseeable future and then we will reassess."

The 35-year-old Matz (4-3) allowed five runs and six hits, including two home runs, in 1⅔ innings in Tuesday's 8-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Cash said he pulled Matz after 53 pitches because the velocity on his fastball was down -- 92 mph from his average of 93.3 mph.

Said Matz afterward: "Got to try to work myself out of this rut and move forward."

Matz, who signed a two-year, $15 million deal with Tampa Bay in December, returned from the injured list May 20 after dealing with elbow inflammation. In his last two starts, he has given up 11 earned runs, 13 hits and three home runs in 4⅔ innings while striking out four.

Cash said Matz's replacement in the rotation has not been solidified but right-hander Mason Englert, who was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, could work bulk innings in his place.

"We'll figure it out," Cash said. "I think he'll [be] in line right now to provide a lengthier role on that day, but we're not just going to start him unless we have to."

Matz went 5-2 with a 3.05 ERA and two saves last season in a career-high 53 appearances with the St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox. He struck out 59 and walked 11 in 76⅔ innings.

Tampa Bay leads the American League East by 1½ games entering Saturday's play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.