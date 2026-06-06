Reds hoping ace Hunter Greene can return before All-Star break

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The Cincinnati Reds have moved up their timetable for right-hander Hunter Greene's return, with the team hopeful that their ace can be back on the mound before the All-Star break in July.

Greene, who was the Reds' Opening Day starter in 2023 and 2025, had bone chips removed on March 11. Cincinnati expected him to be sidelined 14 to 16 weeks.

He is scheduled to throw live batting practice Monday, manager Terry Francona told reporters Saturday, and he could soon start a minor league rehab assignment to build up his arm strength.

Greene went 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA but was limited to a career-low 19 starts and 107⅔ innings last season as Cincinnati earned its first playoff appearance since 2020. His 99.5 mph average four-seam fastball velocity led the major leagues among those throwing at least 1,250 pitches, and his 296 pitches of 100 mph or higher was second in the major leagues behind Mason Miller (422).

He added more lower-body work to his offseason routine this year in hopes of avoiding injuries after two stints on the injured list in 2025.

Greene made the National League All-Star team for the first time in 2024 while going 9-5 with a 2.75 ERA in 26 starts. He also had 169 strikeouts in 150⅓ innings despite spending time on the IL that year with elbow soreness.

Francona on Saturday also said start shortstop Elly De La Cruz, who is on the injured list with a hamstring strain, will have his next MRI on June 12, which is three days earlier than the Reds had thought when they initially provided a two- to four-week timeline for his return.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.