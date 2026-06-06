Texas Rangers place catcher Danny Jansen on injured list

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ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers placed catcher Danny Jansen on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Wednesday before Saturday night's game against Cleveland with right forearm strain. The Rangers also signed catcher Elias Diaz to a major league contract.

Jansen has hit .171 in 41 games with three home runs and 12 RBIs. The ninth-year major leaguer signed with Texas as a free agent last December after splitting 2025 with Tampa Bay and Milwaukee.

Diaz was granted free agency by Kansas City on Wednesday after playing 10 games with the Royals this season, hitting .227 with two homers and five RBIs. He signed with Kansas City as a free agent in late February.

The Rangers also sent second baseman Josh Smith out on an injury rehab assignment to Double-A Frisco. Smith hasn't played since May 3, first because of a glute strain and then being diagnosed with viral meningitis the following week.