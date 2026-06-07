Mets' Jorge Polanco halts rehab, to have further tests on ankle

Open Extended Reactions

The New York Mets on Saturday called Jorge Polanco back from his minor league rehab assignment for further testing on his ankle after the veteran infielder said he was having soreness.

Polanco was placed on the injured list on April 15 with a right wrist contusion as well as left Achilles bursitis. He was scheduled to play for Triple-A Syracuse before returning to the majors, but the Mets have instead decided to proceed with further evaluation of the ankle in New York.

The 32-year-old switch-hitting Polanco, who signed a two-year, $40 million contract in the offseason to be the team's replacement for Pete Alonso, has appeared in just 14 games for the Mets and is hitting .179 with a home run and two RBIs.

This is Polanco's seventh stint on the injured list since the 2022 season.