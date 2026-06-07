Brewers' Misiorowski throws 103.7 mph pitch to set starter record

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DENVER -- Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski threw a 103.7 mph pitch Saturday night against the Colorado Rockies, the fastest by a starter since tracking began in 2008.

The 24-year-old right-hander's record-setting pitch was low and outside to Kyle Karros in the third inning.

Misiorowski has thrown the 12 fastest pitches by a starter this season. His previous high was 103.4 mph against St. Louis on May 25.

Misiorowski threw 52 pitches 100 mph or faster Saturday night, including a record 45 of at least 101 mph. He allowed just an unearned run while striking out eight in seven innings, lowering his ERA to 1.50.

Misiorowski threw a record 57 pitches 100 mph or faster in the May 25 game, including 40 of 101 mph or more.

Aroldis Chapman holds the record for fastest pitch by any pitcher since 2008, throwing a 105.8 mph pitch as a member of the Cincinnati Reds in 2010.

Misiorowski moved his career strikeout total to 203 in 28 appearances, tying him with the Pirates' Paul Skenes and former Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard as the seventh-fastest player in MLB history to reach 200 strikeouts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.