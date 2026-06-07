Tigers' Tarik Skubal pitches 5 scoreless innings in rehab start

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COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal pitched five scoreless innings Sunday in the two-time Cy Young Award winner's first minor league rehabilitation appearance since undergoing elbow surgery last month.

Skubal struck out six and allowed two hits for Class A West Michigan against Dayton. Forty-four of his 54 pitches were strikes, with his fastball reaching 98 mph.

Following the game, Skubal didn't divulge on when he thought he might return to the Tigers.

"That's a good question, that I'm not going to answer," Skubal told reporters.

The 29-year-old left-hander had a noninvasive procedure on May 6 to remove a loose body from his throwing elbow. Skubal last pitched for the Tigers on April 29.

Skubal is 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA in seven starts this season. He has struck out 45 and walked only six over 43⅓ innings. Skubal has won the AL Cy Young Award in each of the past two seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.